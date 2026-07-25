Satono Jasmine’s rapid rise excites trainer Brad Widdup in 2026

Brad Widdup finds himself contemplating the considerable future potential of Satono Jasmine, a filly who has now recorded her fourth successive triumph at Randwick, leaving the trainer unsure of her ultimate limits.

Having commenced Satono Jasmine’s racing campaign with modest expectations, Brad Widdup is now uncertain about the filly’s ultimate capabilities after she achieved her fourth win in succession at Randwick.

In her second racing campaign, Satono Jasmine transitioned seamlessly into Saturday grade, producing a brilliant turn of foot from the rear of the field to secure the B & K Group Australia Handicap (1800m) at Randwick.

“I don’t know where it’s coming from,” Widdup commented on the filly’s acceleration.

“I thought she could win a maiden and maybe a class one, but not many do what she is doing.”

Satono Jasmine’s Randwick victory followed a sequence of provincial wins and a midweek city success.

Despite it being off-season racing, few horses manage to achieve a four-win streak, leading Widdup to ponder how much further the daughter of Japanese sire Satono Aladdin might progress.

“I really don’t know. That stallion is a pretty good stallion, and she might be the one,” Widdup said.

“She has come a long way, and she’s got a bit to learn.

“We don’t (know where her ceiling is). We’ll give her a break and see what happens.

“I won’t be charging into the spring now. I’ll probably get her back for the early autumn and have a look, try to win a couple of races after Christmas and see where that leads to.”

Chad Schofield has been the jockey for three of Satono Jasmine’s four wins and rated Saturday’s effort as her most impressive.

“That was her best one yet,” Schofield stated.

“I just let her travel, albeit on a slow speed, but geez, when I pulled her to the outside in the straight she accelerated hard and fast. Every time I ride her she has felt better.”

Satono Jasmine ($3.80 favourite) won by a margin of 1-1/4 lengths from Horizons ($3.90), with the Victorian mare Oraqua ($12) finishing with vigour for third, another long neck behind.

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