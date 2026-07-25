Watch: Rock Empire wins a thriller at Randwick in 2026

Narbold appeared to be a certain winner as it surged past Rock Empire, but the latter fought back with remarkable tenacity to regain the lead in the final strides of the ATC Thank You Trainers Handicap (1600m).

Maher, though not present at Randwick on Saturday, had his trusted stable lieutenant, Johann Gerard-Dubois, confirm the trainer’s move into Crown Lodge at Warwick Farm.

“We handed the keys in for Bong Bong yesterday (Friday),” Gerard-Dubois stated.

Maher had been scheduled to occupy the 65-box Leilani Lodge stables at Royal Randwick, but Crown Lodge, which is nearly double the size, became available at Warwick Farm.

Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott were awarded the Leilani Lodge stables by the Australian Turf Club during the week and are set to move into those famous racing stables shortly.

Rock Empire ($17), guided by jockey Adam Hyeronimus, emerged as the first of many winners from Maher’s new Crown Lodge base, clinching a hard-fought win by a half-head over Narbold ($4 favourite), with The Creator ($11) finishing a length and a half behind in third.

“This was the right race for him,” Gerard-Dubois commented on Rock Empire’s performance.

“His first-up run was very good, he was strong late. He had to go to 1600m today and it would have been nice to have a run in between but the programming didn’t quite work for him.

“But he’s a very clean-winded horse and he’s a very genuine horse. He had to fight hard late but he was brave.”

Rock Empire’s win marked Maher’s 44th Sydney success this season from nearly 380 starters, guaranteeing him sixth place in the trainers’ premiership rankings.

However, with Maher now establishing a permanent Sydney base at Crown Lodge, his Sydney starters are expected to increase substantially next season, potentially challenging for a top-three spot in the trainers’ premiership.

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