Autumn Boy Ready to Shine This Spring in 2026

Renowned trainer Chris Waller has indicated that the impressive colt Autumn Boy has unfinished business to attend to this spring, aiming to accomplish what his sire, The Autumn Sun, did not.

The Autumn Sun, also a charge of Waller’s, retired with an exceptional record of eight wins from nine starts, prompted by his significant residual value, and commenced stud duties at owner John Messara’s Arrowfield Stud at the end of his three-year-old campaign.

Waller is firm in his belief that The Autumn Sun possessed the capability to achieve even greater success as an older horse. While this opportunity was not realised for the sire, Autumn Boy is now set to embark on that path.

“The Autumn Sun – and I think Mr Messara would agree – would have been even better at four, but his value was so high he had to be retired,” Waller explained. “He won five Group One races and only raced for twelve months. When I (first) saw him at the farm, I said, ‘Wow. Imagine if he was in work now’.

“We’ve got that opportunity with Autumn Boy. He’s racing on at four and I’m excited about that. There is unfinished business with what we didn’t quite see with The Autumn Sun. He might have pressed Winx in a Cox Plate.”

Autumn Boy has been strategically managed thus far, with his four victories including prestigious Group 1 wins in the Caulfield and Rosehill Guineas, events his sire also claimed during the 2018-19 period.

After a single quiet barrier trial, the colt is scheduled for another, with the Winx Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on August 22 being considered as a potential launching pad for his spring campaign.

“He’s come back amazing,” Waller commented. “Maybe I’m getting ahead of myself because we haven’t really tested him, but everything we have asked him to do, he’s done it well.

“His attitude is fantastic. You hear me talk about attitudes a lot and that’s the difference with a (good) colt is their attitude.”

Autumn Boy’s last appearance was when he finished second to Sheza Alibi in the Doncaster Mile (1600m). He is a prominent contender in early markets for several spring features, including the Epsom Handicap (1600m), for which he is an $8 chance, and the Golden Eagle (1500m), where his current odds are $11.

Autumn Boy is a leading fancy for the Epsom Handicap, and you can explore betting sites for the best racing odds.