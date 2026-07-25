Cosmic Crusader’s Bletchingly Stakes triumph marks new stable success in 2026

The former Perth galloper, Cosmic Crusader, has made an immediate impact on the eastern seaboard, clinching the final Stakes race of the season at Caulfield.

In his debut run for the Andrea Leek stable, Cosmic Crusader claimed the Group 3 Bletchingly Stakes (1200m) on Saturday. This victory comes after his second-place finish in the Gold Rush (1400m) at Ascot in December.

That performance at Ascot was just a week after Cosmic Crusader had won the Group 1 Northerly Stakes (1800m).

Ridden by Daniel Stackhouse and starting as the strongly supported $3.60 favourite, Cosmic Crusader won by 2-½ lengths from Winnasedge ($4.20), with Recommendation ($7.50) a further 1-½ lengths adrift in third.

Leek expressed her appreciation to owner Bob Peters for entrusting Cosmic Crusader to her Pakenham stable, which resulted in her first Stakes success.

“The Peters family (have been great), especially Bob for giving me this horse, entrusting me with him, it’s fantastic,” Leek stated. “I have to give a little shout-out to Tom Ahern. He had a little wind procedure when he was out spelling and that has worked.

“I was happy where he was back in the run. I was thrilled when he got that cover for a short amount of time.

“He (Stackhouse) rode him to get further distance, he rode him to win and I couldn’t be happier.”

Leek indicated that discussions with Peters would determine Cosmic Crusader’s future path, but mentioned that the Group 2 P B Lawrence Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on August 15 and the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1400m), also at Caulfield two weeks later, are likely targets.

Stackhouse described Cosmic Crusader as a “beautiful” horse, while also acknowledging his somewhat quirky disposition.

“As soon as I sat on him and cantered down, he dropped his head and gave me a beautiful feel,” Stackhouse commented. “He’s a bit of a quirky sort of horse though. He can lose his marbles a little bit, but as soon as we got a man behind the gates with him, he settled nice.

“I rode him where he was comfortable and I was always happy to go up on the inside.

“He switches off at the right time and when you ask him to go, he can accelerate very fast.

“He’s got a lot better races to win than this, but it’s a nice race to win for the team.”

Explore the latest racing betting markets for upcoming events.