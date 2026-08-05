South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 23 2026

Allianz Stadium will play host to Saturday's Round 23 NRL game between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels. The game kicks off at 7:35 pm with South Sydney Rabbitohs heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Parramatta Eels game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Saturday August 8, 2026 at 7:35 pm

Where: Allianz Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels Odds

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels Preview

South Sydney has an opportunity to strengthen its finals position when it hosts Parramatta at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night. The Rabbitohs have struggled for consistency in recent weeks but remain inside the top eight, while the Eels have shown encouraging signs despite sitting outside the finals race after winning three of their past six matches.

The Rabbitohs receive a major boost with Cam Murray, David Fifita and Tallis Duncan all returning, adding valuable experience for the run home. South Sydney has dominated this rivalry in recent seasons, winning 10 of the past 11 meetings, including a comfortable victory earlier this year. Parramatta’s defence has tightened considerably over the past two months, but the return of several key Rabbitohs could provide the attacking spark needed to maintain their finals momentum.