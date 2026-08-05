South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 23 2026

Allianz Stadium will play host to Saturday's Round 23 NRL game between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels. The game kicks off at 7:35 pm with South Sydney Rabbitohs heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Parramatta Eels game and give you our free tips and bets.
When: Saturday August 8, 2026 at 7:35 pm
Where: Allianz Stadium
Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels Odds
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels Preview
South Sydney has an opportunity to strengthen its finals position when it hosts Parramatta at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night. The Rabbitohs have struggled for consistency in recent weeks but remain inside the top eight, while the Eels have shown encouraging signs despite sitting outside the finals race after winning three of their past six matches.
The Rabbitohs receive a major boost with Cam Murray, David Fifita and Tallis Duncan all returning, adding valuable experience for the run home. South Sydney has dominated this rivalry in recent seasons, winning 10 of the past 11 meetings, including a comfortable victory earlier this year. Parramatta’s defence has tightened considerably over the past two months, but the return of several key Rabbitohs could provide the attacking spark needed to maintain their finals momentum.
Head To Head Bet
We're tipping South Sydney Rabbitohs to win at $1.36 odds.
First Try Scorer
First Try Scorer: Campbell Graham at $8.25.
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels Teams
Rabbitohs team: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Alex Johnston 3. Tallis Duncan 4. Jack Wighton 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Adam Elliott 13. Cameron Murray 14. Jye Gray 15. Lachlan Hubner 16. Sean Keppie 17. Jamie Humphreys 18. Jayden Sullivan 19. Thomas Fletcher 20. Liam Le Blanc 21. Moala Graham-Taufa 22. John Radel
Eels team: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Brian Kelly 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Jordan Samrani 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Sam Tuivaiti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Luca Moretti 11. Jack Williams 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Jack de Belin 14. Saxon Pryke 15. Junior Paulo 16. Teancum Brown 17. Kelma Tuilagi 18. Joash Papali’i 19. Jezaiah Funa-Luta 20. Toni Mataele 21. Sean Russell 22. Ryley Smith