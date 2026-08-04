MVRC announce 2026 Cox Plate nominations

The Moonee Valley Racing Club has officially revealed the list of contenders for this year’s running of the Cox Plate.

Chris Waller has put forward a substantial number of entries for the $6 million event, with 27 of his potential runners, including the star mare Autumn Glow, featuring in the 2040-metre race announced on Tuesday.

Despite the $1320 entry fee having been paid, Waller reiterated that a start for Autumn Glow in the October 24 race is not guaranteed, unless her regular jockey James McDonald, a four-time winner of the Cox Plate, provides a different opinion.

“Just to keep options open,” Waller stated when asked about Autumn Glow’s nomination.

“It’s not on our radar, but if James at any stage says, ‘have a go at the Cox Plate’ she’ll be having a go.”

Autumn Glow is slated to resume in the Group 1 Winx Stakes at Randwick on August 22 over 1400m. Her performance in that event will likely guide the decision between targeting the $20 million The Everest (1200m) or the King Charles III Stakes (1600m) at Randwick on October 17.

A total of 103 horses were nominated for the Cox Plate, which this year will be staged at Flemington due to the redevelopment of the Moonee Valley track.

The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained import Sir Delius leads the local entries, seeking to redeem himself after being scratched from last year’s race when he was a short-priced favourite.

The international contingent comprises 15 nominations from Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, and Japan. The prominent international entry is the three-year-old Gstaad, who recently finished second in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes at Goodwood behind the exceptional miler Bow Echo.

Calandagan, who had been rumoured as a possible visitor, was not among the nominees. However, trainer Francis-Henri Graffard, who trains the Japan Cup winner, has nominated Royal Ascot victor Map Of Stars.

Waller will be without Via Sistina this year, the mare that secured the past two Cox Plates and brought him within one win of Tommy Smith’s record of seven victories. Nevertheless, his 2026 stable includes two horses that competed in the race last year.

Buckaroo, who was runner-up to Via Sistina by a narrow margin, has been nominated again. Aeliana, who finished sixth last year, is also entered and is expected to race in the Cox Plate en route to the Melbourne Cup.

“It’s not my job to seed them, but she’d certainly be right up there,” Waller commented on Aeliana, whose preparation faced an unexpected challenge on Tuesday morning with a late scratching from a trial at Warwick Farm.

“We’ll probably make it her target race. I’m not saying she’s our top seed, but she will be set for the race and I think it fits into a Melbourne Cup.

“But, first and foremost, a Cox Plate.”

Waller trains half of the 16 three-year-olds who have been nominated, including Group 1-winning two-year-olds Campione D’Italia, Fireball, and Tron Bolt.

With a strong list of nominations for the 2026 Cox Plate, the excitement is building. Many are already looking to place bets with various online bookmakers.