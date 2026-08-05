New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 23 2026

Go Media Stadium will play host to Friday's Round 23 NRL game between New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers. The game kicks off at 6:00 pm with Penrith Panthers heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the New Zealand Warriors vs. Penrith Panthers game and give you our free tips and bets.
When: Friday August 7, 2026 at 6:00 pm
Where: Go Media Stadium
Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE
New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers Odds
New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers Preview
A potential finals preview headlines Friday night as the Warriors host Penrith in Auckland with both clubs arriving off emphatic victories. The Warriors rediscovered their attacking flair with a 42-6 win over Gold Coast, while the Panthers returned to top form by defeating Canberra 42-18 to remain firmly in the race for the minor premiership.
Penrith will again be without Dylan Edwards and Casey McLean, but Nathan Cleary returns after missing the clubs’ thrilling two-point encounter earlier this season. The Panthers have won 11 of their past 12 meetings with the Warriors and have consistently found a way to shut down the hosts’ attack, with New Zealand scoring more than 18 points only once across that stretch. The Warriors have improved considerably this season, but history suggests another tight contest where Penrith’s composure in big moments could prove decisive.
Head To Head Bet
We're tipping Penrith Panthers to win at $1.60 odds.
First Try Scorer
First Try Scorer: Brian To'o at $9.00.
New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers Teams
Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Leka Halasima 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Te Maire Martin 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark 14. Samuel Healey 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith 16. Morgan Gannon 17. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 18. Luke Metcalf 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Riley Price 22. Makaia Tafua 23. Adam Pompey
Panthers team: 1. Jaxen Edgar 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Izack Tago 5. Brian To’o 6. Jack Cogger 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali’i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Billy Scott 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Liam Henry 17. Billy Phillips 18. Jack Cole 19. Blaize Talagi 20. Jesse McLean 21. Luron Patea 22. Kalani Leuluai-going