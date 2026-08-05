New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 23 2026

Go Media Stadium will play host to Friday's Round 23 NRL game between New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers. The game kicks off at 6:00 pm with Penrith Panthers heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the New Zealand Warriors vs. Penrith Panthers game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Friday August 7, 2026 at 6:00 pm

Where: Go Media Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers Odds

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers Preview

A potential finals preview headlines Friday night as the Warriors host Penrith in Auckland with both clubs arriving off emphatic victories. The Warriors rediscovered their attacking flair with a 42-6 win over Gold Coast, while the Panthers returned to top form by defeating Canberra 42-18 to remain firmly in the race for the minor premiership.

Penrith will again be without Dylan Edwards and Casey McLean, but Nathan Cleary returns after missing the clubs’ thrilling two-point encounter earlier this season. The Panthers have won 11 of their past 12 meetings with the Warriors and have consistently found a way to shut down the hosts’ attack, with New Zealand scoring more than 18 points only once across that stretch. The Warriors have improved considerably this season, but history suggests another tight contest where Penrith’s composure in big moments could prove decisive.