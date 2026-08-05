Aeliana’s spring prospects bright despite barrier trial issue in 2026

Champion mare Aeliana is still positioned for a significant spring campaign following a barrier trial incident that has increased the likelihood of the Memsie Stakes being her first-up assignment.

The multiple Group 1 winner became caught behind the barriers prior to the opening heat at Warwick Farm on Tuesday, trapping a hind leg in the starting stalls and leading to her withdrawal.

Trainer Chris Waller has expressed that the initial signs are positive, with the mare undergoing intensive treatment while the stable closely monitors her condition over the next few days.

“Minimal swelling and she’s sound,” Waller stated. “We, of course, gave her anti-inflammatories after it so that’s masking a little bit of swelling, and masking a little bit of pain. I’d say by Friday we’ll be able to say we’re in the clear. You just never know what bruising could be there, but every sign you can see so far is fantastic.”

Aeliana is currently receiving anti-inflammatory treatment and ice hosing four times daily, with Waller optimistic that no lasting damage has been sustained.

She will miss this week’s Rosehill barrier trials but is expected to trial at Randwick next Friday, after which a decision on her return will be finalised.

The mare had been strongly fancied to resume in the Winx Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on August 22. However, Waller indicated that the extra week available before the Memsie Stakes at Caulfield has substantially altered the equation.

“Where it would have been eighty-twenty before, it’s probably fifty-fifty now,” he commented. “We’re very confident we’ll still be on track.”

Aeliana is anticipated to be a headline act of the upcoming spring carnival and is already a prominent contender in early markets for the Caulfield Cup, Melbourne Cup, and Cox Plate. Compare the latest spring carnival markets with Australia’s leading Top 10 Betting Apps.