Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 23 2026

Cbus Super Stadium will play host to Thursday's Round 23 NRL game between Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys. The game kicks off at 7:50 pm with North Queensland Cowboys heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Gold Coast Titans vs. North Queensland Cowboys game and give you our free tips and bets.
When: Thursday August 6, 2026 at 7:50 pm
Where: Cbus Super Stadium
Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE
Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys Odds
Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys Preview
North Queensland will attempt to respond from one of the darkest defeats in club history when it travels south to face Gold Coast at Cbus Super Stadium on Thursday night. The Cowboys remain in the hunt for a finals berth despite last week’s record 82-12 loss to the Roosters, while the Titans are also searching for a response after their encouraging momentum was halted by a 42-6 defeat to the Warriors.
The Cowboys welcome back Griffin Neame, although Jeremiah Nanai is sidelined, while Lachlan Ilias replaces injured halfback Zane Harrison for the Titans. North Queensland has won the last three meetings between the clubs, including a 30-16 victory earlier this season, but Gold Coast has won four of its past six home clashes against its Queensland rival. With both teams capable of piling on points but struggling defensively, another high-scoring derby could be in store.
Head To Head Bet
We're tipping North Queensland Cowboys to win at $1.57 odds.
First Try Scorer
First Try Scorer: Braidon Burns at $8.25.
Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys Teams
Titans team: 1. Keano Kini 2. Dean Ieremia 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Josh Patston 16. Klese Haas 17. Cooper Bai 18. Sam Verrills 19. Adam Christensen 20. Jaylan De Groot 21. Sialetili Faeamani 22. Jett Liu
Cowboys team: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jake Clifford 7. Jaxon Purdue 8. Griffin Neame 9. Soni Luke 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Kai O’Donnell 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Ethan King 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Matthew Lodge 17. Coen Hess 18. Sam McIntyre 19. Kaiden Lahrs 20. John Bateman 21. Liam Sutton 22. Ronald Philitoga