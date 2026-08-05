Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 23 2026

Cbus Super Stadium will play host to Thursday's Round 23 NRL game between Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys. The game kicks off at 7:50 pm with North Queensland Cowboys heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Gold Coast Titans vs. North Queensland Cowboys game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Thursday August 6, 2026 at 7:50 pm

Where: Cbus Super Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys Odds

Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys Preview

North Queensland will attempt to respond from one of the darkest defeats in club history when it travels south to face Gold Coast at Cbus Super Stadium on Thursday night. The Cowboys remain in the hunt for a finals berth despite last week’s record 82-12 loss to the Roosters, while the Titans are also searching for a response after their encouraging momentum was halted by a 42-6 defeat to the Warriors.

The Cowboys welcome back Griffin Neame, although Jeremiah Nanai is sidelined, while Lachlan Ilias replaces injured halfback Zane Harrison for the Titans. North Queensland has won the last three meetings between the clubs, including a 30-16 victory earlier this season, but Gold Coast has won four of its past six home clashes against its Queensland rival. With both teams capable of piling on points but struggling defensively, another high-scoring derby could be in store.