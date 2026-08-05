Betwitchery set for Caulfield Heath test in 2026

The training combination of Leon and Troy Corstens alongside Will Larkin is anticipating that Betwitchery will benefit from a return to racing around a bend.

Following a third-place finish first-up down the straight at Flemington last month, Betwitchery is scheduled to race at Caulfield Heath on Saturday in the MSC Signs Handicap over 1200 metres.

Betwitchery, a five-time winner from 19 starts, finished behind Piastri and Royal Insignia at Flemington on July 18, with 3kg claiming apprentice Holly Durnan in the saddle.

On Saturday, the Corstens and Larkin team has secured the services of Blake Shinn, who returned to race riding at Flemington last Saturday after a significant injury lay-off, completing a riding double.

Shinn was aboard Betwitchery when the mare finished fifth in an 800m jump-out at Flemington on Monday.

Larkin stated that the intention behind giving Betwitchery a ‘hit out’ on Monday morning was to ease the mare’s freshness ahead of Saturday’s run.

“She just had a light tick over jump-out on Monday morning,” Larkin said. “She is a horse that can get a bit fresh and keen up on speed and with three weeks between runs, I think it will take a little bit of the edge out of her and keep her nice and fit for the weekend.”

Larkin added that the stable was pleased with Betwitchery’s initial performance down the Flemington straight.

The form from that race appears solid, with the runner-up, Royal Insignia, subsequently finishing second in the Group 3 Aurie’s Star Handicap at Flemington last Saturday.

Betwitchery concluded her previous campaign strongly, winning three of her last four starts, all contested over 1400m.

“I think she’s improved and has come back better which we saw in her first-up run,” Corstens remarked. “That was her first time down the straight, so I think getting back around a bend it will be good for her.”

Betwitchery has drawn the widest position in the 10-horse field, where she will again encounter Piastri, who had the better of her in their last start.

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