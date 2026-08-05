Watch: Aethelwulf’s 2026 metropolitan debut a howling success

Trainer Matt Smith, known for his methodical approach with thoroughbreds, is in no hurry to push Aethelwulf, even after the promising stayer’s dominant win at Canterbury.

In just his fifth career start and his first at metropolitan level, Aethelwulf ($1.26 fav) comfortably won the Asahi Super Dry Handicap (1900m) by five lengths over Forbidden Riff ($14), paving the way for an immediate step up to Saturday grade.

Smith had initially worried that the tight Canterbury track might not suit the four-year-old, but his concerns were unfounded as the colt’s class shone through.

“He’s a big baby but he’s got a motor. He handled (Canterbury) well,” Smith commented. “Once you get one-off (the fence), your worries are over. You just find a nice rhythm and find that gait where they’re comfortable. He’s going places, isn’t he?”

Smith confirmed that Aethelwulf would be aimed at a Saturday metropolitan race over 2000 metres, indicating a move up in both distance and class.

The horse was briefly considered a potential Derby contender after finishing second on debut at Goulburn in December, but his immaturity at the time halted that ambition.

“I liked him, and I was wondering if he’d get there, but after that race he fell apart a bit, so we just put him away,” Smith said. “He only had one run, and he was just backward.”

Chris Waller also introduced an exciting prospect in Phantom Major, a four-year-old son of Snitzel, who came from behind to win the Schweppes Handicap (1200m) on only his second career start.

In a testament to his perceived ability, the horse remains entire, with Waller planning to feature him in the early carnival races.

“The owners wouldn’t let me geld him because they think he’s got quite a bit of ability. So we’ll just try to keep building his value,” Waller stated. “It’s the right time of the year to be joining in. He would be taking on some of the better horses with a run under his belt.”

Phantom Major ($5) defeated the Smith-trained Queen’s Gamble ($3.90) by 1-1/2 lengths, giving Waller and jockey James McDonald the first leg of an early double, with the Godolphin mare Glissando winning 35 minutes later.

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