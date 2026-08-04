Former Irish galloper Currawood set for Caulfield Heath test in 2026

Trainer Gavin Bedggood, known for his success with horses originating from Ireland, is hopeful that a more favourable track surface at Caulfield Heath will bring out the best in his latest import.

Earlswood and Kingswood, both former Irish runners, have previously won races for Bedggood. Currawood is the most recent addition to this group of Irish imports.

Owned by Glyn and Jane Davies, all three horses began their racing careers in Ireland before making the journey to Australia.

Earlswood’s Australian debut saw him win the Group 3 Carlyon Cup at Caulfield, after starting his local career with Maddie Raymond in Warrnambool.

Following a period where his form declined, Earlswood was transferred to Bedggood’s stable, where he captured the Gold Nugget at Ballarat. Kingswood joined the Cranbourne-based trainer around the same time.

Bedggood guided Kingswood from a benchmark 78 victory at Sandown to win the Coongy Stakes at Caulfield, and subsequently achieved Group 1 success in New Zealand.

Currawood is entered for the benchmark 84 handicap over 1500 metres at Caulfield Heath on Saturday, which will be the gelding’s second Australian start.

In his initial Australian run on July 15, Currawood found the conditions too wet, finishing towards the rear over 1400 metres at Sandown.

Bedggood anticipates an improved showing on Saturday, especially with an improving weather forecast for the latter part of the week.

“He’s a chance to get good ground, and he can definitely turn that performance around,” Bedggood commented.

“He came to Australia with solid form. He’d had eight starts for two wins and six placings, mostly in Stakes races over in Ireland, so he’s running in his right sort of race.”

“He’s in the same ownership as those other horses, but I don’t know if he’s as good as them, but he’s come out here in similar form.”

“He probably doesn’t want rock hard ground, probably similar to what they were, but some give the ground.”

“I would think he’s going to get a perfect surface to bounce back on Saturday.”

While the increase in distance is only slight, Bedggood expects it will suit the gelding. Currently, with Currawood’s rating, the trainer is not inclined to aim for excessively difficult races.

“I just want to try and run him through his grades and get him to win a race before we sort of get too aggressive in our placement with him,” Bedggood concluded.

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