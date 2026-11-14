Kingswood makes history in the 2026 Zipping Classic

Trainer Gavin Bedggood is setting his sights on Hong Kong for Kingswood after the horse’s significant Zipping Classic victory.

Kingswood has achieved a rare double in feature staying races, a feat not seen for nearly six decades. His win in the 2026 Zipping Classic follows in the footsteps of Bunratty Castle, who in 1968 won both the Caulfield Cup and Sandown Cup when they were run as handicaps.

The current Group 2 Zipping Classic (2400m) is contested under weight-for-age conditions, and Kingswood is now embarking on an unusual path, with his next start scheduled for the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase over the same distance at Sha Tin on December 13.

“I watched him gallop here on Tuesday morning and thought he was close to a good thing off his work,” Bedggood said. “And then watching the rain unfold this morning, it was like drawing barrier 20 in the Caulfield Cup all over again. I just thought his hopes were dashed.

“The track received an upgrade on our way here today, and I had a good walk, and I thought it was probably getting towards a Soft 6.”

In a gripping finish, Kingswood ($3.80) narrowly defeated Juja Kibo ($4.60), who finished third in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3200m), by a short-half-head margin. The Joseph O’Brien-trained Small Fry ($3.50 favourite) claimed third place, a half-neck behind the runner-up.

The flight to Hong Kong is scheduled for November 30, providing Bedggood and the ownership group with a two-week lead-in to the race, which has been won previously by stars like Red Cadeaux, Highland Reel, and Dunaden.

“I think it gives him 13 days to sort of settle in and tighten the screws,” Bedggood explained.

“He’ll have one good gallop over there, I guess, and have him in tip top order hopefully.”

This trip to Hong Kong will be a first for the winning jockey, John Allen.

“I have never been so I am looking forward to that,” Allen stated.

“I’m sure Gavin and his team won’t send him there if he hasn’t pulled up 100 per-cent. Hopefully if he is on his A-game he can put on a good show there.”

Check out the latest racing odds available on sports betting platforms.