Lucky Lakota wins 2026 Max Lees Classic on debut

Lucky Lakota provided a satisfying local victory in the Newcastle stand-alone opener, clinching the $160,000 Max Lees Classic (900m) with a spirited late run.

While trained by the country’s leading conditioner Ciaron Maher, Lucky Lakota was purchased and syndicated by Jamie Lovett and Luke Murrell, principals of Newcastle’s Australian Bloodstock, and was ridden by local talent Dylan Gibbons.

It was a finish that caught many by surprise, including Gibbons, as Lucky Lakota managed to run down early leader Bronze Lion just before the line.

“I was trying to play the percentages and get on Regan’s back (Bayliss, rider of favourite Stellar Ami) and follow him out,” Gibbons said,. “But because my filly was having her first starts, she didn’t know how to quicken and push one out of the way.”

“When I did switch back (inside), I hoped it wasn’t too late. When I dove I thought we got beaten a head so I was pretty pleased to see our number in the frame.”

Lucky Lakota ($11) finished with considerable vigour to catch Bronze Lion ($3.60), crossing the line a head in front. The $2.45 favourite, Stellar Ami, was a length and a half further back in third.

Gibbons was full of praise for Lucky Lakota’s debut effort.

“She’s got an amazing action for a little filly, she covers ground so well,” Gibbons stated. “I was really impressed with her attitude. She jumped well and travelled nicely.”

“She was a bit ‘new’ when I tried to come out but then I went back inside and she saw where the bunny (leader) was and she chased and chased hard.”

Purchased for $100,000 at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale by the Australian Bloodstock team, Lucky Lakota’s maiden victory opens up possibilities for significant prize money races over the summer.

She remains eligible for prestigious events such as the $400,000 Inglis Nursery (1000m) at Royal Randwick on December 12, and the highly anticipated $2 million Inglis Millennium (1100m) on February 6.

“We will see how she comes through this win and consider The Nursery,” said Maher’s Sydney racing manager Johann Gerard-Dubord. “There’s also the possibility we could put her away for the Inglis Millennium.”

Gerard-Dubord mentioned that Lucky Lakota has always displayed considerable natural talent.

“From the moment Australian Bloodstock sent us the filly to train, she has shown us that natural ability,” he said. “She trialled ‘sharp’ the other day and was very good today. She will learn plenty from that and will come on with the experience.”

“It was a very good effort. I didn’t think she got there but she was very strong to the line.”

Ciaron Maher kicked off the Newcastle stand-alone meeting in style, training a winner in the first two races, with Rock Empire leading for much of the Trans Tasman Trophy (1850m) to take the win.

Nash Rawiller dictated the race from the front on Rock Empire ($3.90), defeating Stylebender ($26) by close to three lengths, with Fortune ($13) a further half-length back in third.

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