Consulate surprises trainer Chris Waller in the 2026 Sandown Guineas

Chris Waller acknowledged that not every race outcome during the Melbourne Cup Carnival is about securing a win, particularly when a filly like Consulate emerges victorious in a race such as the Sandown Guineas.

The Group 2 1600m Guineas, which has reverted to its traditional date at Sandown, was a significant race last year for Sheza Alibi, launching her into top-line calculations.

Extending to a mile, the three-year-old daughter of Home Affairs achieved a notable win by an impressive 4¼ lengths, exceeding predictions for her performance over the distance.

“Her run on Derby Day was very good,” Waller stated. “We brought her down here thinking ‘ok, we can give her a chance’. Some do rise, some don’t. She certainly did.”

Consulate achieved a significant milestone, becoming the 14th filly to win the Guineas since 1968. This triumph followed her sixth-place finish in the Group 3 The Vanity (1400m), an event that was run for the first time on Derby Day after moving from its established February date.

Under the guidance of James McDonald, Consulate ($5) finished ahead of the $3.80 favourite Magna Sententia, with Star Of Macedon ($6.50) rounding out the top three.

McDonald’s last victory at Sandown was in 2015, astride Who Shot Thebarman in the Group 2 Sandown Classic (2400m).

“It was very good,” McDonald remarked. “She had the writing on the wall after last star and was really good up to the mile given the ground really suited her. She’s a filly that keeps maturing and she’ll go again in the Autumn, too.”

Consulate, a $300,000 purchase from the 2025 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale, has now secured her second win from a total of seven starts.

Consider the top sports betting platforms for the next major race.