Cuban Cigar earns deserved win in the 2026 Legend Mile

Trainer Tracey Bartley has unveiled his significant aspirations for Cuban Cigar, a horse that earned a long-awaited triumph in the Legend Mile (1600m) following a series of consistent performances.

“He’s a really nice horse, I want to back him up next Saturday in The Gong if he gets a run and claim if I can,” Bartley said.

“Will he get enough benchmark (rating) points, I don’t know.

“If we don’t get into The Gong, he will go to the spelling paddock and come back for The (Provincial-Midway) Championships in autumn.”

Cuban Cigar, under the guidance of jockey Jason Collett, was the $3.60 favourite and managed to fend off a late challenge from Amreekiyah ($3.70) to win by half a length, with Hammoon Sensation ($8.50) a further two lengths back in third.

Collett, who had just completed a double with a victory in the preceding race aboard Change My Address, remarked that a potential start in The Gong for Cuban Cigar was “worth a look”.

“He’s a very likeable horse,” Collett stated.

“One thing I marked down when I did the form was if we got into a dog fight he would come out on top and he showed that today.”

The campaign for Cuban Cigar commenced with a win at Wyong. Since then, the colt has been placed in four of his next five starts, including three placings in city-grade races, before achieving this notable win at Newcastle.

Bartley explained that he had instructed Collett to strategically position Cuban Cigar forward in the field.

“I left him a little bit fresh so he could be ridden closer,” Bartley revealed.

“I told Jason not to leave him with a big job to do, ride him like a good thing.

“He was a bit unlucky the other day but he pulled up terrific. He’s had a good preparation and deserved that win.

“I will have him out tomorrow morning on the water walker and will pick him up on Wednesday. If he’s in good order we will look at The Gong.”

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