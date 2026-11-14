Natural Fling excels in 2026 Thoroughbred Club Stakes

Tony Mcevoy’s experienced hand guided Natural Fling to another start, a decision that paid dividends.

Co-trainer Calvin Mcevoy admitted to some hesitation about whether the three-year-old filly could handle another race in an already taxing preparation, but she ultimately delivered a strong performance in the Group 3 Thoroughbred Club Stakes (1200m) at Sandown.

“The query was 1200 (metres) whether she was at the end of her campaign,” Calvin said. “Thanks to Tony. He said she’s the best filly and she’s in well in this race. It is the right race for her and a fantastic result for a great group of owners.”

“He felt that she wasn’t at the end and I thought that she presented as good as she has all campaign. I’ve got to admit that I was umming and ahhing whether we were doing the right thing running her again.”

Her spring campaign began impressively with a win in the Group 3 Quezette Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield on August 15. This was followed by a third in the Group 1 Moir Stakes (1000m) at Sandown in September, and a second in the Group 2 Danehill Stakes (1100m) in October. These runs culminated in her tackling the top colts in the Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) on Derby Day.

That major race, won by The Next Episode, didn’t go as planned. However, a switch back to fillies’ grade, along with favourable conditions, proved to be the key to this success.

Natural Fling won by a convincing 2¼-lengths on the soft track, with Cavill Avenue ($51) and Nishioka ($31) finishing second and third respectively.

The filly, a graduate of the Magic Millions Yearling Sale in 2025, is eligible for rich races at the Gold Coast in January. However, the McEvoy’s confidence in her top-level potential is influencing their decision to target races closer to home.

“There was a lot of thought and talk about The Sunlight race on the Gold Coast – a good money race, but we do feel that she is a genuine group one filly and for that reason we’ll put her away now and target an Oakleigh Plate and those sort of races,” Calvin added. “She proved in the Moir that she is a weight-for-age filly and I have no doubt she’ll continue to get to that level.”

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