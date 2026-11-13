Concord Connie aims for Group win in 2026 Summoned Stakes

Trainer Charlotte Littlefield has conceded that the Summoned Stakes was not a primary focus for Concord Connie’s spring campaign, but the $200,000 Group 3 event proved an opportunity too good to forgo.

The mare, considered a stable standout, is scheduled for her final run of the season in Saturday’s 1500-metre race at Sandown.

Concord Connie has achieved Group 1 placings, notably finishing runner-up to Lady Shenandoah in the Empire Rose Stakes, but she remains a Black Type maiden. Littlefield explained that the Summoned Stakes became an obvious target once the mare emerged from her Flemington performance in excellent condition.

“We went in (to spring) with the three runs in mind with the Empire Rose being the Grand Final and then she came through that race so well,” Littlefield commented.

“She certainly gave us every indication that she had thrived since that run and was only improving, so it seemed a complete waste for her to be in the paddock.

“We’ve got some lofty ambitions for the autumn, but we would just love to get that win on her CV in Group company first.”

The Empire Rose Stakes effort followed a solid third placing in the Group 2 Tristarc Stakes, where track conditions were not ideal. This was preceded by a second-place finish on debut at Mornington on AFL Grand Final Day.

These results are among four minor placings from seven starts, with her three victories coming in a Pakenham maiden and two 3YO races over 1400 metres at Flemington in the autumn.

Champion jockey Craig Williams partnered the daughter of Contributer for the first time in the Empire Rose Stakes. He has been a trusted confidant of Littlefield since her early days as a trainer, and the Englishwoman was buoyed by his suggestion that Concord Connie had another run left in her.

“Craig’s been sensational. He’s won all these races multiple times, he’s one of our leading jockeys, not only in the country, but worldwide, and he’s just so good to have on the team,” Littlefield remarked.

“You know he’s done his homework, you know that he’s very thorough with all of his race analysis and he knows what the top horses feel like.

“So, for him to get off and say, ‘she’s a very exciting horse, I really love her and I think she’s definitely Group 1 quality, I think you should carry on and go for another race start’, was good to hear.”

Williams faces a wide draw from gate 11 of 13, with Davida having been scratched early. Despite this, Littlefield is extremely pleased with the mare’s current state.

“Obviously we’re coming back 100 metres, but I think that’s fine,” she said.

“She’s nice and fresh and well. I’ve given her one nice gallop in between, she’s been to the beach and the water walker and will just have a few quiet days leading into the race and I think she’ll be firing on all cylinders.

“We’ve drawn a tricky gate again, but hopefully we can get it done with Craig on board.”

Concord Connie is the commanding favourite on the Sandown card, priced at $1.70 for the race, which concludes Victoria’s final Group 1 raceday of the spring carnival.

Betting markets for the race are now open at top sports betting platforms.