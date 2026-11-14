Ertijaaj wins Izzy Neale tribute race in emotional scenes

The Chris Waller-trained mare Ertijaaj claimed victory in the race named in honour of Izzy Neale, the 22-year-old apprentice jockey who tragically passed away on Tuesday from head injuries sustained in a race fall.

Charlie Duckworth, the racing manager for champion trainer Chris Waller, was momentarily lost for words when asked to describe his emotions following Ertijaaj’s win in the Izzy’s Gift Benchmark 78 Handicap (1400m).

“I didn’t know Izzy so it is hard for me to comment,” Duckworth said. “But being married to Kathy (O’Hara) and when she fell in the Oaks and I was running down the track, I can vaguely get a glimmer of the emotion that would be going through the (Neale) family. It is a tough, tough game and I don’t know how anyone can put this (tragedy) into words, really.”

The Neale family released a statement on Tuesday which read in part:

“Izzy rode horses before she could walk. Her love of horses was a lifelong passion that, more recently, had grown into a love of racing. Through organ donation, Izzy will give others the chance of life, bringing some comfort to our family amid this devastating loss. We are deeply grateful for the love, kindness and support shown to Izzy and our family by her friends, the racing community and everyone who has been by our side during this heartbreaking time.”

Star apprentice Siena Grima was understandably overcome with emotion after she rode Ertijaaj ($8.50) to a length-and-a-quarter win from Live ($6.50) with Beside The Ocean ($11) just over a length away third.

Regal Problem was confidently backed into $2 favouritism but failed to be a rival to the line.

Ertijaaj is one of the best bred mares in training. The five-year-old was bred in England to northern hemisphere time and is by champion sire Night Thunder out of 2018 Golden Slipper winner Estijaab.

“She is a really talented horse but can be her own worst enemy,” Duckworth said. “She is in a hurry to go nowhere and has let herself down her last two runs by going too keen. From the inside draw we told Siena to leave her alone entirely for the first 200m or so, find cover and let her get into her rhythm. Because we know she has a very good turn of foot if we get the first half of the race right. She was impressive today and is making nice progression.”

“I will have him out tomorrow morning on the water walker and will pick him up on Wednesday. If he’s in good order we will look at The Gong.”

Betting sites are offering competitive racing odds for upcoming events.