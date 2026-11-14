Shadhavar gives Dabernig first solo G1 with Orr-some win in 2026

Tom Dabernig achieved a significant milestone with Shadhavar’s victory in the 2026 CF Orr Stakes, marking his first solo Group One training success.

The Group One race, held at Sandown and concluding the Victorian Spring racing season for the second year running, saw Shadhavar extend her excellent run of form to defeat a field of five, all of whom were already Group One winners.

Under jockey Kerrin McEvoy, Shadhavar started as a $7 chance. She raced outside Beiwacht before taking the lead in the early stages of the straight, holding off the fast-finishing Pericles ($3.70) by three-quarters of a length. The $3.40 favourite, Jimmysstar, finished third, a further two and a quarter lengths behind.

Dabernig, who began training in his own right in Warrnambool in 2021 after previous successful partnerships, secured his maiden individual Group One win with Shadhavar from eight attempts.

“It gives everyone a big thrill,” Dabernig said.

“She’s a classic example of a horse we had since a yearling, and she’s been able to develop and get to group one level.

“I think that when we got her to 1400 (metres) is when she really went to another level, and her three runs at this distance, she’s now undefeated.

“When this Group One was on our doorstep, I said we’re mad not to have a try because when these mares get in form like this, the purple patch that we talk of, you really have to take advantage of it.”

In an interesting turn of events for the C F Orr Stakes, Shadhavar’s regular jockey Craig Williams was aboard the second-placed Pericles. Williams had a prior commitment to the Bjorn Baker-trained gelding, a decision made before Shadhavar’s win in the Group 3 Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day.

This paved the way for Kerrin McEvoy to ride Shadhavar. It was McEvoy’s first Group One victory in Melbourne since he partnered Cross Counter to win the 2018 Melbourne Cup.

“I’ve known Tom since I was an apprentice back in our Lindsay Park days,” McEvoy commented.

“I haven’t ridden for Tom since he’s gone out on his own, so it’s really pleasing to get this win for him.”

Consider checking out Australian betting sites for the latest betting markets for the race.