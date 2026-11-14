Bestower secures breakthrough stakes win in 2026 The Beauford

A mare not known for frequent wins, Bestower, has delivered a career-defining performance to capture the Listed The Beauford at her home track of Newcastle, marking a significant stakes victory.

This win represents only the fourth from 35 career starts and is her first since a midweek success in December last year. Trainer Kris Lees credited jockey Tyler Schiller for his astute race strategy, which involved an early acceleration.

“He discussed before the race she often hits a flat spot, and he was adamant he wanted to get going before that to help her through it,” Lees explained.

“I started to wonder, I hope he hasn’t gone too early here. But he knew what he was doing.

“She could have went another lap.”

The victory was a first in this staying feature for the leading local trainer, who had initially contemplated bypassing the race.

Lees revealed that a benchmark 78 race at Kembla Grange’s Gong meeting next weekend was a consideration, but they ultimately decided to contest the Listed The Beauford.

“To win a stakes race with a mare and a Newcastle bunch of owners, they were rapt when we even decided to go this way,” he stated.

“We considered a benchmark 78 next week at Kembla, which she ran second in last year, but we went with the stakes race and gave her a chance in better company, and it’s come off nicely for her.”

Bestower provided Schiller with the second leg of a black-type double, having earlier won the Group 3 Spring Stakes (1600m) aboard filly Katoto for trainer Chris Waller.

While Schiller had ridden Bestower extensively in previous campaigns, this was his first ride on her this preparation. He admitted that he was unsure if his tactic of making a sustained run would be successful.

“When I peeled out at the 800, I still didn’t think she’d sustain it,” Schiller said.

“I knew she’d be strong late, but I thought there’d be something that would outstay us in the class. But with the weight, she’s done a great job.”

Bestower ($7.50) powered to a three-length victory down the centre of the track, defeating Doctor Askar ($13). Campaldino ($7.50) held on for third, a further half-length behind the runner-up.

Favourite Savvy Spy ($2.35), who was aiming for his fourth consecutive win, was disappointing, finishing sixth and more than seven lengths off the winner.

Explore the best Australian betting sites for comprehensive racing markets.