Shockletz’s 2026 Melbourne Cup path begins at Flemington

The esteemed Bart Cummings held a famous conviction that horses required a minimum of 10,000 metres of racing experience before being capable of winning the Melbourne Cup. This guiding principle often led the legendary trainer to commence his spring preparations in the Aurie’s Star Handicap.

While such traditional training methodologies have largely been phased out, Saturday’s racing at Flemington may indeed serve as a pivotal launchpad for this year’s Melbourne Cup contenders.

Ciaron Maher plans to utilise the Melbourne Cup Carnival On Sale (1620m) as the initial stage for Shockletz’s campaign to secure a berth in Australia’s premier race.

The mare is being specifically targeted at the two crucial Melbourne Cup qualifying races: the Archer Stakes (2500m) scheduled for September 12, and The Bart Cummings (2500m) on October 3. The victors of these races will gain automatic entry into the Melbourne Cup field.

Jack Turnbull, National Assistant Trainer for Ciaron Maher Racing, stated that the stable had meticulously formulated the campaign well in advance.

“We’re trying to get her into The Archer,” Turnbull said.

“That’s our little plan, try and qualify her and then if that doesn’t work, there is The Bart Cummings.

“It’s been a long-term plan to work back from those particular races and get her in there.

“Her brother and her family have raced at those types of distances, and we feel she has got that quality.”

Shockletz, a sibling to the horse Horrifying, demonstrated continued improvement in staying events last season before being subjected to a carefully managed preparation this current campaign.

She competed in three races during the early winter period, followed by a brief freshen-up designed to bring her to peak fitness for the forthcoming major staying races.

“I’m really pleased with her, and she’s freshened up really well,” Turnbull remarked.

“She only had two weeks off and while she’s first-up she had three runs and she’s not going to be lacking fitness.

“Last prep we were conscious of going one too many and giving her the right amount of time out to have her for this prep.

“We’ve always had time for her and hopefully she repays us.”

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