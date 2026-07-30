Sass Appeal targets Group 1 races in 2026 spring campaign

Trainer Danny O’Brien has outlined an ambitious spring program for Sass Appeal, with three Group 1 races firmly in focus as the talented mare resumes at Flemington this Saturday.

The So You Think filly is set to kick off her preparation in the VRC Membership Renewals Open (1410m) after a stellar three-year-old season that culminated in a victory in the Kewney Stakes.

Sass Appeal has competed in just five races, achieving a runner-up finish on debut at Sandown before securing four consecutive wins, including her Group 2 success at Flemington in March.

O’Brien made the strategic decision to conclude her autumn campaign immediately after that win, believing a timely spell would position her perfectly for the spring season.

The stable has earmarked the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes, the Toorak Handicap, and the Empire Rose Stakes as her major spring objectives.

“She went to the paddock early in the autumn after the first Saturday in March as she had raced through the summer, so we weren’t keen to do too much more with her,” O’Brien stated.

“The benefit of going out early was we were able to have her ready for the early part of the spring as we are hoping to get her to a Sir Rupert Clarke or a Toorak Handicap.

“She needs to win a race or two between now and those races to get her rating up to that sort of level and this looks a good starting point on Saturday.”

Although Sass Appeal was also entered for the Aurie’s Star Handicap, O’Brien felt the 1410m assignment was a more suitable option.

The mare also benefits from the weight allocation, carrying 53kg compared to what she would have shouldered in the Group 3 sprint.

“She already has a good record at the 1400 (metres),” O’Brien commented.

“She’s won twice at the course and distance, so we thought we would stick with what she does best and is already proven at. It’s a lower rating race than what the Aurie’s Star is, a Group 3, and she is a lot better handicapped in this.”

O’Brien plans to give Sass Appeal one more lead-up run in another Benchmark 100 over 1400m at Caulfield on August 29 before stepping her into elite company.

“There’s only time to have two runs before potentially running in the Sir Rupert Clarke,” O’Brien explained.

“She can run this weekend and then go four weeks to Memsie Stakes Day to a similar race there, another 1400-metre at Caulfield and then it’s a three-week gap to the Sir Rupert Clarke. After that it’s potentially the Toorak Handicap into the Empire Rose.”

Despite the substantial prizemoney and the recent elevation of The Golden Eagle to Group 1 status, O’Brien’s preference is to keep Sass Appeal racing in Melbourne throughout the spring.

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