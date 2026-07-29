Watch: Anamoe’s sibling secures victory at Sandown in 2026

A half-sister to the distinguished Cox Plate champion Anamoe has notched a timely win at Sandown, with the breeding season drawing nearer.

Blue Willow, a mare by Blue Point from Anamato, herself a daughter of Redoute’s Choice, emerged victorious in the IVE> Handicap (1600m) on Wednesday.

Although the race was not a ‘Black Type’ event, it nonetheless represents a city win for Blue Willow, a significant factor for her pedigree, according to Jack Turnbull, National Assistant Trainer for Ciaron Maher Racing.

The favourite at $2.40, with apprentice Jabez Johnstone aboard, Blue Willow triumphed by 1-¾ lengths over Baywatch ($9). Tempranillo ($5.50) secured third place, trailing by an additional 6-½ lengths.

“That’s her Grand Final,” Turnbull declared. “That’s a great result for Godolphin and everyone involved.”

He further commented, “She’s a talented mare but it hasn’t worked out for her in the last couple of starts with barriers and race patterns. It was a good ride by Jabez. He took his time, got on the back of something and had a bit of fake cover and kept her balanced and it was good to see her finish off.”

Anamoe, who amassed 14 wins from 25 starts, including the 2022 Cox Plate and nine Group 1 races, is now commencing his stud career.

Mirroring his half-sister’s achievement, Anamoe’s first metropolitan win was also at Sandown, where he won the Merson Cooper Stakes on his second start.

Turnbull indicated that the stable would follow the guidance of the Godolphin team, which includes Australian Managing Director Andy Makiv and Racing and Bloodstock Manager Jason Walsh.

“The breeding season is coming up, and she does have a lot of quality and value there,” Turnbull stated. “It’s great to get the win there and we can work the rest out later.”

Johnstone, having ridden the Godolphin-owned Custom to victory at Caulfield the prior Saturday, expressed his satisfaction in securing another win for the Royal Blue colours.

“I mentioned last Saturday that it’s an absolute privilege to be riding in these colours and winning in them,” Johnstone said. “She handled the conditions very well and to win the way she did without being under the stick, was a pretty dominant effort.”

Blue Willow was the second of four winners for the Maher and Johnstone combination, who also saluted with Stay Silent in the Sportsbet Jockey Watch Handicap, Foire De Trone in the Sportsbet Race Replays Handicap, and Here’s Matilda in the Tile Importer Handicap.

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