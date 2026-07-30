James McDonald’s high hopes for Columbus and Enviable ahead of 2026 Rosehill races

Jockey James McDonald is optimistic about the prospects of two exciting horses making a significant impact during the spring carnival, as he prepares to ride Columbus and Enviable again at Rosehill this Saturday.

All eyes will be on the Les Bridge-trained Columbus and Chris Waller’s Enviable as they contest separate races, having both returned with impressive victories at Newcastle earlier this month.

McDonald made the notable decision to ride Columbus in a midweek Hawkesbury meeting when the gelding broke his maiden last October. He believes the talented four-year-old could have been a player in the major three-year-old races had injury not interrupted his progress.

Enviable also lost valuable racing time after sustaining a paddock injury following a spring campaign that included a fourth placing in the Flight Stakes and a Group 2 placing during the Melbourne Carnival.

Both gallopers returned to winning form at Newcastle on July 14 and are heading to Rosehill as leading contenders.

Enviable is the $2.60 favourite for the Congratulations Chris Waller Handicap (1400m), while Columbus is the $2.20 favourite for the Kia Ora Bloodlines to Headlines Handicap (1500m).

“I was gutted when he had a bit of time off,” McDonald said of Columbus.

“I thought he was a perfect Rosehill Guineas type of horse, so he’s got huge talent. He’s got a lovely record, unexposed. A bit like the filly as well.

“She has been exposed to the top level, but what she was doing at three – she was so unfurnished – the time off has done her the world of good, and that confidence win would have done her the world of good.

“They’re two lovely horses.”

Saturday’s meeting also marks the commencement of another Sydney jockeys’ premiership campaign for McDonald, who secured his tenth overall title and eighth consecutive crown during the 2025/26 season.

McDonald finished with 91 Sydney metropolitan winners, 12 clear of Zac Lloyd, but anticipates that defending his title will become increasingly difficult.

“It will get harder, that’s for sure. There is really good young talent,” McDonald stated.

“As the years have gone by, the landscape has changed a little bit in terms of my travel and engagements. It will be similar to this year when I had so much time away and I was lucky to hang on.”

Despite spending more time interstate and overseas, including his ongoing association with Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior, McDonald remains the benchmark among Sydney riders with a winning strike-rate of better than 25 per cent.

He will be hoping to begin the new season in the same fashion as the last, when Amusing gave him a winner at his opening metropolitan ride, with Columbus set to launch his 2026/27 campaign at Rosehill.

The upcoming Rosehill meeting presents opportunities for those interested in exploring betting markets for the race.