Chris Waller clinches record season with Randwick Kensington double in 2026

Another record-breaking season for trainer Chris Waller has been capped off with a midweek double at Randwick’s Kensington track, securing his sixteenth consecutive Sydney trainers’ premiership. The tally of Sydney metropolitan wins for the season now stands at 183.

The victories were achieved with Godolphin’s two-year-old filly Sequinned in the Inglis Xtra Bonus Plate (1100m) and Concordia Wind in the Tropicus @ Vinery Stud Handicap (1550m), adding a celebratory flourish to Waller’s dominant season.

The stable’s success was mirrored by its riders, with apprentice Siena Grima claiming the Sydney junior rider’s title with 34 wins, while James McDonald, a frequent jockey for Waller, secured the senior division for the tenth time.

Assistant trainer Charlie Duckworth commented on the driving force behind the stable’s success. “Chris is a relentless worker, and he does a lot of it himself,” Duckworth said. “Plenty of people get accolades for him, but he is the driving force.”

Duckworth elaborated on the team’s exceptional performance this season. “Amazing that he has gone and broken his own records again. He had a bumper year in terms of the top tier horses, and I think we’ve also had more provincial winners than we had last year. Every category has been stronger this year without expanding in terms of numbers. It’s pretty cool.”

Waller’s string of 22 Group 1 winners this season surpasses his previous best of 19 from the 2024-25 period. Both Sequinned and Concordia Wind showcased promising performances at Randwick, despite not yet reaching the highest echelons of racing.

Sequinned, a half-sister to Bivouac, was in just her third career start. A city win as a two-year-old was a significant achievement for the filly, given her esteemed pedigree. “The main thing is you get a metropolitan win on the pedigree page. Not that you need much on a pedigree page like hers, but it still boosts the whole family,” Duckworth stated. “Then you just try to plot a path and hopefully end up in black type if you can.”

Ridden by Zac Lloyd, Sequinned ($11) secured a 1-1/4 length victory over Wanda’s Spark ($2.50), with Eviction Notice ($2.25 favourite) finishing third.

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