Home Affairs Crowned Champion First-Season Sire in 2026 Racing Season

Home Affairs is poised to finish the 2026 racing season as Australia’s premier freshman sire, following a dominant debut crop from Coolmore’s exciting young stallion that has surpassed all expectations.

While the exact number of stallion premierships he will secure won’t be finalised until the season’s final day, one significant title has effectively been locked away for months.

The son of I Am Invincible has joined the elite company of Danehill and Extreme Choice by siring a Golden Slipper winner from his first crop, with Guest House clinching this year’s juvenile feature. Even without the $2.95 million prize money from that victory, Home Affairs would still comfortably lead the first-season sires’ premiership by prizemoney.

Entering the final four days of the season, Home Affairs had already produced 16 winners – the most of any first-season sire – from 44 runners who had amassed $4,948,300 in prizemoney.

His closest rival is Newgate’s Golden Slipper winner Stay Inside, whose progeny have earned $950,833.

Home Affairs’ inaugural crop comprised 145 foals conceived off an introductory service fee of $110,000 (inc GST), and Coolmore Australia principal Tom Magnier commented that the stallion had delivered everything the ownership group had hoped for.

“I’m delighted for our partners in Home Affairs as he’s crowned Champion First-Season Sire,” Magnier said.

“He was purchased as a yearling in the first year we went out and sourced colts to race and to be able to reward their trust in such a way gives us all a great thrill.

“Home Affairs has been followed on by the likes of Shinzo, Switzerland and Private Life, so our partners have got a few irons in the fire yet, but to land Home Affairs straight away is what we dreamed of.

“We think he is a Champion Sire of the future and that his stock are only going to improve from two years to three years, so the future is bright.”

Beyond Guest House, his headline performer, Home Affairs has also produced Listed Redoute’s Choice Stakes winner Gin Twist as his other Australian black-type winner.

Magic Millions National 2YO Classic runner-up Natural Fling and VOBIS Gold Rush winner and Listed placegetter Marffiano have also made significant contributions to the stallion’s outstanding first-season earnings.

Home Affairs also remains a chance of claiming the Champion 2YO Sire title for 2026, trailing Snitzel by just $32,445 entering the final days of the season.

His hopes suffered a setback when Saturday Party was scratched from Wednesday’s Randwick meeting, while Snitzel still has representatives at Randwick and Kembla Grange before Home Affairs relies on three youngsters nominated to race at Geelong and Scone on Friday.

Regardless of the outcome, Home Affairs has already been rewarded in the breeding barn, with his service fee increasing from $82,500 over the past two seasons to $176,000 for 2026.

He is also set to cover an elite book of mares, including Guest House’s dam Flamboyant Lass, alongside Group 1 performers Zougotcha, Learning To Fly and Nimalee.

Check out the latest racing odds available on Australian betting sites for the upcoming season.