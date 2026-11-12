Weir’s Magna Sententia a strong contender for 2026 Sandown Guineas

Taige Weir is still absorbing the reality of having a Stakes winner in her stable, yet she is determined to remain focused and avoid any complacency.

The young Ballarat horsewoman is targeting her first Group victory this Saturday at Sandown.

Weir has entered the impressive last-start Geelong maiden winner, Magna Sententia, into the $400,000 Group 2 Sandown Guineas (1600m).

This race follows just 11 days after Billycart provided Weir with her maiden Flemington winner in the Listed Batman Stakes on Melbourne Cup Day, an achievement she admits has been a significant adjustment.

“It’s been a very big week and I got carried away with the celebrations a little bit, but I’m dealing with that now and catching up on life,” Weir said with a laugh.

“It was just amazing. It’s been just over a week now, it’s just gone so quick and the support and the messages from everyone has been pretty cool. It’s very special.”

Weir admits she did not foresee having the Sandown Guineas favourite in her stable last week, as the race was not on her radar until Magna Sententia’s easy win at Geelong.

The initial plan for Magna Sententia was to qualify for the $250,000 Emerging Stars Final at Ballarat on December 5. However, his dominant 5-3/4 length victory prompted a change of course.

“We had him set for that race because we wanted to qualify him for the race on Ballarat Cup Day, that was the whole idea of it,” she said.

“But I wasn’t expecting that. He hit the front and I thought he was going to win, everything else was off the bridle trying to chase us, but I didn’t think we’d win by that much.

“I originally just put a (Guineas) nom in thinking we wouldn’t run, then I just the progressive acceptances and, while it’s still strong, it doesn’t look as strong as previous years, and I thought we better just have a crack.”

Magna Sententia’s win at Geelong was over 1318m, and his two prior starts were over 1200m, meaning Saturday’s 1600m race is a considerable step up in distance. Weir, however, is confident the trip will not be an issue for the gelding, with her partner and jockey Will Gordon assuring her of the Written By colt’s suitability over the distance.

The dam of Magna Sententia is Lake Sententia, a mare by California Dane, who also produced Darkbonee, a participant in the 2400m Group 2 Zipping Classic later on the Sandown card.

“Will, my partner, said last preparation, ‘this horse will be a really good miler’,” Weir commented.

“I’ve always had that in my back of my head and the data at home suggests that where his sweet spot is, so I don’t think that’s going to be an issue.”

Dean Yendall, who rode Billycart to her Flemington victory and partnered Magna Sententia at Geelong, will ride the gelding again on Saturday. Magna Sententia is currently the $4.20 favourite in the Guineas betting.

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