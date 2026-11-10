James McDonald returns to Sandown for Beiwacht ride in the 2026 C F Orr Stakes

Beiwacht, the triple Group 1 winning gelding trained by Chris Waller, got its first look at Sandown on Tuesday morning. However, the horse wasn’t the only one to benefit from a trial run on the track.

Champion jockey James McDonald made his first visit to the spacious Sandown venue in eight years, partnering Beiwacht in a course proper track gallop ahead of Saturday’s $1 million Group 1 C F Orr Stakes (1400m) set to be run in 2026.

The C F Orr Stakes has a long history at this track, having been held here from 1966 to 1996 before moving to Caulfield.

Saturday’s meeting will also feature the Group 2 Zipping Classic. McDonald’s last appearance at Sandown was on Zipping Classic Day in 2018, where he rode three horses without success, including Who Shot Thebarman in the feature race.

He had guided that stayer to victory in the Zipping Classic three years prior, which was the 34-year-old’s second and most recent Sandown winner.

“I looked pretty baby-faced then,” McDonald commented on Tuesday morning when asked about his memories of the Zipping Classic win. “It’s good to be back. It’s obviously a fantastic racecourse and got so much room. It’s nice to be here.”

Sandown will become the 20th venue at which McDonald has ridden a winner at the highest level if he can guide Beiwacht to a fourth Group 1 victory over 1400m.

Beiwacht won last year’s Group 1 Golden Rose under Adam Hyeronimus, with Nash Rawiller aboard for his All Aged Stakes and Memsie Stakes victories.

The Orr Stakes will mark the first time McDonald has partnered the son of Bivouac in a race, so he was pleased to take up the opportunity to ride him in a gallop four days out from the feature event.

“I’ve ridden him in trackwork a little bit, but this will be my first sit on him under pressure and I’m looking forward to it,” he stated. “Obviously he’s a very good horse, it looks a strong race, but he’s definitely up to that. He’s got a new challenge here with Sandown, but I’m sure he’ll cope pretty well.”

McDonald will also compete in another Zipping Classic this Saturday when he partners Travolta in the $750,000 feature over 2400m. He is also booked to ride Consulate in the Group 2 Sandown Guineas (1600m) and Chayan in the $1 million Group 3 Thoroughbred Club Stakes (1200m).

Check out the latest racing odds at Australian betting sites for the C F Orr Stakes.