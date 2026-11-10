Kickup Rocky favourite for 2026 Newcastle Spring Stakes as Magic Millions looms

Queensland-based trainer Desleigh Forster is keen to give talented three-year-old Kickup Rocky a trip away from home in the Group 3 Spring Stakes at Newcastle this Saturday.

The gelding is an early favourite for the 1600m contest for three-year-olds, boasting an official handicap rating 12 points clear of his nearest rival, with 11 horses nominated for the race.

Forster, who trained Apache Chase to win the 2022 Kingsford Smith Cup, said Saturday’s run was an ideal target after two wins in open grade at Eagle Farm and Doomben this preparation.

“Everything’s good, I’m happy with where he’s at,” Forster said.

“There was probably no superstars in the race at Doomben but it was a good effort with the big weight. He’s always shown very good ability, things just went a bit pear shaped in the JJ Atkins but he’s matured and developed into a really nice horse.”

Running in the Group 1 JJ Atkins was just one indication of the opinion Forster has of Kickup Rocky, having been happy to debut the $130,000 Magic Millions yearling purchase in Listed company as a two-year-old.

While the Magic Millions 2YO Classic came up a little too soon, Forster has every intention of returning to the Gold Coast after Saturday’s run at Newcastle.

“The Spring Stakes just fits in perfectly, his main goal is the Magic Millions in January so he can have a trip away, he’ll go back to Embrook to his normal spelling farm on Sunday and have a few weeks there,” Forster said.

“Then we’ll get him ready for the Magic Millions, 1400 metres in the Guineas. He’s matured a lot better now, and I reckon in the Winter Carnival we’ll probably see a fully matured sort of horse.”

Regular jockey Daniel Moor will again partner Kickup Rocky, who is the $2.20 favourite in all-in betting ahead of the unbeaten Annabel and Rob Archibald-trained Prince Of Verona at $4.

Check out the latest racing betting markets for the Newcastle Spring Stakes.