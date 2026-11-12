Chris Waller eyes record-equalling Group 1 win at Sandown in 2026

Champion trainer Chris Waller is set to conclude his spring racing campaign with a strong contingent at Sandown this weekend, despite the demanding schedule following Melbourne Cup Week.

Sandown’s program is headlined by the $1 million CF Orr Stakes, the final Group 1 race of the Melbourne spring season. The card also features the Group 2 Zipping Classic ($750,000), the Sandown Guineas, and the $1 million Thoroughbred Club Stakes.

Waller has multiple runners across these key races, including Beiwacht and Angel Capital in the CF Orr Stakes. He acknowledges the physical toll on his horses and training staff but recognises the significant benefits of competing in these late-season features.

“I’m not a huge fan from a training perspective, because you want to give them a break before the autumn,” Waller said in reference to the Orr Stakes’ placement. “But I see it’s also a wagering industry, which is what funds prizemoney, and how important it is for the public to see these horses racing again. It’s pretty clever and I guess that’s the beauty of competition. You see what New South Wales are doing and that’s exactly what Victoria is following with, these better races. It’s exciting to have these good horses racing at the end of the spring.”

Angel Capital, a four-start spring performer, began its campaign with a third in the Group 2 Missile Stakes (1200m) on August 8. The colt subsequently competed in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1400m) on August 29, which was won by his stablemate Beiwacht.

Beiwacht has secured three Group 1 victories at the 1400-metre distance, while Angel Capital claimed its maiden Group 1 success in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes, also over 1400 metres, later in the spring. Waller confirmed that their affinity for the 1400m journey was the primary reason for extending their preparation.

“They’re both 1400-metre specialists and both entires and it’s an important race for both of them,” Waller stated. “When you think of what are they going to be running in in the autumn, you’d probably have to look at the Newmarket, Futurity, those types of races, the George Ryder and maybe the Canterbury Stakes. They’re the four races, so when it’s their speciality distance, you give it serious consideration to these races.”

A victory in the CF Orr Stakes for either Beiwacht, to be ridden by James McDonald, or Angel Capital, partnered by Ben Melham, would signify Waller’s 28th Group 1 win of 2026, levelling Aidan O’Brien’s record for Group 1 wins in a calendar year.

Compare racing odds from various online bookmakers for the CF Orr Stakes.