Shadhavar faces stern test in 2026 CF Orr Stakes

Tom Dabernig, the trainer based in Warrnambool, is aware that the CF Orr Stakes presents a formidable introductory challenge for Shadhavar, but he feels it’s essential to gauge her abilities given her recent performances.

The five-year-old mare, a daughter of Pride Of Dubai, is slated to make her Group 1 debut over the 1400-metre distance at Sandown in the $1 million feature event this Saturday.

Shadhavar convincingly silenced any doubts about her capacity to handle 1400 metres with two dominant Group-level victories at that trip in her last two starts, which led Dabernig to consider the Orr Stakes.

“It’s throwing her in the deep end, but she’s been excellent at the 1400 at her last couple of starts, so we’ll give it a go while she’s fit and in form,” he commented.

Shadhavar achieved a clear victory by 2-3/4 lengths in the Group 2 Tristarc Stakes over 1400 metres on October 17, though the racing conditions that day were conducive to on-pace runners.

There was no such mitigating factor for her subsequent win, a commanding 4-1/4-length triumph in the Group 3 Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day.

This latest win boosted her record at 1400 metres to three victories and a second placing, behind the capable mare Surfin’ Bird, from five races.

The Orr Stakes will introduce a new level of competition against proven Group 1 performers such as Angel Capital, Jimmysstar, and Beiwacht, who shares a similar racing style to Shadhavar, but Dabernig believes she will be competitive.

“She was impressive at Caulfield, but they were all talking about the on-pace bias, so I wasn’t sure if she could come to Flemington and lead and do it,” Dabernig stated.

“She’s always been a very good mare that we’ve kept a lot of the time at 1200.

“She’s won three now at 1400 and I think her cruising speed is what her asset is.

“She seems to be able to maintain it and get the horses under pressure behind her, but I don’t know at weight-for-age against those horses whether it’ll be quite the same.”

Craig Williams, who rode Shadhavar in her past two wins, will be riding Pericles in the Orr Stakes, with Kerrin McEvoy set to partner Shadhavar from barrier two at Sandown.

Betting markets for the race are heating up as the CF Orr Stakes approaches.