Aroused’s potential excites Grahame Begg for Sandown in 2026

Even though Aroused did not claim victory at Flemington on Cox Plate Day, her trainer Grahame Begg is still looking forward to the untapped filly’s next challenge.

The daughter of Snitzel is set to compete in the $1 million Group 3 Thoroughbred Club Stakes at Sandown, facing some distinguished competitors.

This 1200-metre race will be just her third career start, following a dominant debut maiden win and a short-head second in the Listed Crockett Stakes (1200m) on October 24.

Saturday’s race is a step up, with Natural Fling, Chayan, Lady Catalina, Sequinned, and the Crockett Stakes winner Caddington among her rivals. However, Begg is confident his filly has more improvement in store.

“She ran very well, she just got a little bit exposed for inexperience up the straight,” he said.

“Also, she had to do it at both ends. She drew the outside gate and the one down on the inside probably dropped off a bit quick and she got left in front but she ran very, very well and we think this is a nice race for her.”

“It’s a nice time between both races that three-week gap.”

Her maiden win, a three-length rout over 1000m at Ballarat, was on September 30.

Aroused is out of the Written Tycoon mare Sexy Eyes, who was purchased for $700,000 at last year’s Inglis Easter Yearling Sale and carries the colours of Fairway Thoroughbreds, belonging to Winx’s breeder John Camillieri.

She drew barrier three in the large 15-horse field, with Jordan Childs, who has ridden Aroused in her two previous starts, set to partner her again.

Aroused is part of a strong contingent for Begg and Childs on the day, as they also combine with Splash Back in the $1 million Orr Stakes and the defending champion She’s A Hustler in the $750,000 Group 2 Zipping Classic.

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