Signor Tortoni set for The Hunter with Siena Grima aboard in 2026

Trainer Ron Quinton is collaborating with apprentice jockey Siena Grima for a potential $1 million prize in The Hunter at Newcastle, a partnership that could prove fruitful.

Grima, currently indentured to leading trainer Chris Waller, is scheduled to ride Signor Tortoni for Quinton in Saturday’s 1300-metre feature, marking only her second ride for the veteran trainer.

Quinton, a former champion jockey, has a history of nurturing apprentices like Hugh Bowman and Sam Clipperton into successful riders.

While Grima is not formally under his tutelage, Quinton’s decision to book her for such a significant race highlights his confidence in her abilities.

The trainer expressed his admiration for Sydney’s reigning champion apprentice, labelling her a “winner rider”.

“She had one ride for me the other day and I said to her before the race, ‘they tell me you can win on anything. Give it a crack’,” Quinton explained. “She rode a horse that probably didn’t have much chance and only got beaten a length or so. I said to her afterwards, ‘I’ll give you a ride another day after that’. She’s champion apprentice. She’s won a Group One, and she wins regularly, That’s all you need.”

Signor Tortoni comes into the 2026 running of The Hunter after finishing second in the Choisir Handicap (1100m) at Randwick on Melbourne Cup Day.

Prior to that, he competed in the Sydney Stakes, finishing in the latter half of the field, and has previously placed over the 1300-metre distance of The Hunter.

The gelding is drawn wide in barrier 13, though this could become barrier 10 if scratchings occur.

“He’s in good order. He’s up to 1300 and I’ve been dying to give him a crack at 1300,” Quinton commented. “There might be strong tempo because you’re going to have sixteen runners and with the 1300-metre start – the 1200 at Newcastle is diabolical, and the 1300 is only an extra 100 metres – it’s going to be pretty competitive going to that first corner.”

Signor Tortoni has carried weights between 58kg and 60kg in his last three starts, but will drop to the 53kg limit for The Hunter. Quinton believes this weight change is important.

“He’s been carrying big weights every time he runs,” he said. “Some people think that over sprint distances, it doesn’t matter about weight, but I believe they can carry a lighter weight easier. He’s up to a 95 rater now and it makes it hard to place them. And they never drop them, they always put them up. And he’s consistent. He’s paid for his consistency. But Saturday, he might be a chance.”

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