Czech Out chases fifth win in 2026 Morphettville race

Co-trainer Damien Moyle has contemplated the option of claiming aboard Czech Out for its Morphettville race this Saturday, but he and Gordon Richards are opting to maintain their trust in jockey Taylor Johnstone.

Although Johnstone missed Czech Out’s initial race, she has been the rider for all eight subsequent starts, including the three occasions the horse has found the winner’s circle.

Two of these victories have been recorded in its most recent two starts, where it carried 60kg and 60.5kg respectively. This Saturday, the weight burden increases to 62kg, a decision Moyle supports to keep the successful partnership intact.

“That (weight) is our only query, but he’s just been a bit quirky all prep and wanted to do it all differently,” Moyle stated.

“One week he’s out the back getting scrubbed along the whole way, then the next week he’s up on the steel over-racing.

“We just thought the best thinking was the girl who knows him.

“Weight stops everything eventually, but I think he’s got a bit of class on them so we’ll just see how he goes.”

Czech Out is currently the second elect in the betting at $4.60, behind the Richard and Chantelle Jolly-trained Arizona Dreamer ($2.80). Arizona Dreamer has drawn barrier four, while Czech Out is slated to start from the second-outermost gate in the nine-runner field on Morphettville’s Parks track.

Its last two wins were achieved from barriers one and two, but Moyle suggests the horse may appreciate more room from its wider draw.

“I reckon he’s come up the inside most of the time, but we reckon he might be even better coming down the outside,” Moyle commented.

“You’re just always worried at the Parks, if you’re a mile off them and they turn a fair bit in front.

“But I reckon with a bit of clear air the top of the straight, which he should get, he might be even better.”

Explore the betting markets for this race at betting sites.